TV Stations Say Microsoft's Unlicensed Tech Doomed To Fail

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A group of broadcasters has implored the Federal Communications Commission to shoot down Microsoft's bid to reconsider rules governing TV signal-boosting technology, arguing the software giant simply wants to expand a little-used broadband delivery method at the potential expense of TV viewers. In a joint filing Tuesday, America's Public Television Stations and the National Association of Broadcasters wrote that the FCC must decline Microsoft's request to revisit the tweaked Distributed Transmission Systems rules, as they said Microsoft is only seeking to accommodate its so-called TV white spaces technology. "Microsoft's petition presents no legitimate case for reconsideration and the commission should promptly...

