CFPB's Uejio Draws Republican Heat As HUD Nominee

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's acting director faced the Senate Banking Committee for the first time Thursday as senators debated his nomination for a top fair housing role in the Biden administration, drawing solid Democratic support even as his credentials and record came under Republican attack. Acting CFPB Director Dave Uejio went before the committee as part of a slate of three White House nominees for senior posts at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he would become assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity if confirmed. The other two nominees, Julia Gordon and Solomon Greene, are...

