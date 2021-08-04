Feds, Boston Suburb File $100M Deal In CWA Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts city that was accused of violating the Clean Water Act by dumping sewage and untreated water into Boston Harbor has agreed to a settlement worth over $100 million to put the headache behind it. In a consent decree filed with a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday, the city of Quincy, Massachusetts, agreed to a $115,000 fine and to a slew of measures designed to bring the city into compliance with its CWA permits, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates will cost over $100 million. Those measures include conducting a sewer system survey to identify stressed portions of the infrastructure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS