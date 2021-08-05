Allianz Fights Restaurant Group's £16M COVID Claim

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 4:20 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Allianz has hit back at a £16.4 million ($22.8 million) COVID-19 claim brought by a restaurant chain, saying that its cover is capped at £2.5 million because the pandemic was a single continuous event under the policy. Allianz Insurance PLC told the High Court in a defense filed on Tuesday that Various Eateries PLC is entitled to claim only the maximum amount listed by the insurance policy for one single disaster under its business interruption cover. The policy caps that at £2.5 million, which Allianz has already paid, according to the claim — meaning it should not owe the chain...

