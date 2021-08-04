Mo Brooks Doubles Down On Immunity Bid In Capitol Riot Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Rep. Mo Brooks on Tuesday tore into the U.S. Department of Justice for refusing to step in for the Republican lawmaker in a suit accusing him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection, in an idiosyncratic brief that mentions that he's never done drugs or cheated on his wife. Brooks, who's representing himself in the case, has asked the D.C. federal court to certify that a speech he gave at a Jan. 6 rally was within the scope of his employment. Last week, the Justice Department called his request unprecedented and said the conduct alleged in the suit brought by...

