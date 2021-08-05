Change To Dredging Rules Killed Sea Turtles, Enviros Say

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- At least three protected sea turtles are dead as a result of the Biden administration's decision to allow year-round dredging in North Carolina, environmental groups have claimed in a new suit asking a federal court to end the approvals and set them aside. Cape Fear River Watch, the Defenders of Wildlife and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in North Carolina federal court on Wednesday, claiming that the government agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. The groups said that when the Corps lifted long-standing seasonal restrictions in Wilmington and...

