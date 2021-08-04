Attys To Get $5.4M For Work In $17.5M Firefighting Foam Deal

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing Wisconsin homeowners who won a $17.5 million settlement from makers of firefighting foam that allegedly contaminated drinking water wells were awarded $5.4 million, despite objections from the homeowners that the legal fees were excessive. Finding no basis to find the requested fees unreasonable or inappropriate, U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel in Charleston, South Carolina, said the attorneys who worked for the homeowners are entitled to 33.3% of the total class settlement in fees, or $4.9 million, plus about $400,000 in costs, in line with their request. In January, Johnson Controls unit Tyco Fire Products LP, Chemguard Inc. and...

