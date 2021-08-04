CDC's New Eviction Freeze Poised For Major Legal Hurdles

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on residential evictions is likely to face swift legal challenges, and the U.S. Supreme Court, with one justice having recently said legislation was required for the ban to continue into August, could soon weigh in on the matter. The CDC's prior ban on residential evictions, a cornerstone of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expired July 31, and earlier this week the White House said the CDC had found no legal grounds for an extension. But on Tuesday, the CDC took a 180-degree turn in issuing a new moratorium....

