Chickasaw Nation Citizen Is Confirmed As USDA GC

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Chickasaw Nation citizen who has served as the Chickasaw Nation's agriculture attorney and has dedicated her career to advancing food security and sustainability has been confirmed as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Janie Simms Hipp, founding CEO of the Indian Country philanthropic organization Native American Agriculture Fund, was nominated to serve in her new role by President Joe Biden and won U.S. Senate confirmation on July 30, the USDA said. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said she will now go to work on enforcing the agency's laws and regulations nationwide. "Adding Janie's expertise to the strong senior leadership...

