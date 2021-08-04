Deal Struck To End Expedia Suit In Chancery Over $2.6B Deal

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A settlement has been reached to end a direct and derivative stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court challenging Expedia Group's $2.6 billion acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. In a letter submitted to Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, attorney William B. Chandler III of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC said that "the parties recently reached an agreement in principle to resolve" the litigation and were "drafting appropriate settlement papers." "We will advise the court as soon as possible regarding the timing of the submission of the settlement stipulation and the requisite notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS