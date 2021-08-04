Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Customer Can't Sue Over Tax On 5-Hour Energy

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A man cannot bring a class action against Walmart under Pennsylvania's consumer protection law for what he asserts is improper tax collection on 5-Hour Energy drinks because incorrect tax collection isn't a consumer protection issue, a federal court said Wednesday.

Christopher Lisowski's assertion that Walmart Inc.'s collection of sales tax violates the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law is incorrect as the law regulates only activity that is part of the conduct of trade or commerce, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania said. Lisowski asserted that the grocery giant improperly charged tax on its sales...

