Media, Decarbonization SPACs Raise $350M In IPOs

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of blank-check companies focused on industries such as media and industrial decarbonization began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after raising a collective $350 million in initial public offerings led by four law firms. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp. I, represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Maples and Calder with underwriters' counsel White & Case LLP, raised $200 million, while AMCI Acquisition Corp. II., guided by White & Case and underwriter's counsel Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, brought in $150 million, according to separate statements. Blue Whale, which is backed by Mubadala Capital, sold 20 million units...

