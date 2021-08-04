Boys & Girls Clubs Can't Escape Child Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America can't escape child sex abuse claims brought by an unnamed accuser stemming from his time as a member of a New Jersey affiliate of the organization, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals denied the organization's dismissal motion after concluding that the accuser, referred to in court filings as T.L., made sufficient pleadings under New Jersey's law creating a cause of action for child sexual abuse. The lawsuit alleges that T.L. was sexually assaulted by a now-deceased camp counselor in the 1960s. The complaint included allegations of abuse between 1963 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS