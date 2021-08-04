Feds Urge High Court To Skip Jamaican Man's Citizenship Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court against reviewing an appeals court ruling that a deported Jamaican man couldn't derive U.S. citizenship from his father, saying the law that denied him his father's citizenship wasn't unconstitutionally discriminatory. The now-defunct Section 1432 allows children born out of wedlock to automatically receive U.S. citizenship if their mothers naturalize — but not their fathers. Omar Everton Dale, a Jamaican national who was deported from the U.S. in 2019, argued he was entitled to U.S. citizenship through his naturalized father and called on the Supreme Court to review the law for sex-based discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS