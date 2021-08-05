FCC Sets Wheels Rolling On Political Ad Rule Updates

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is following through on its plans to update its recordkeeping and political programming rules for companies that hold broadcast licenses, the first serious tweaks to the rules in 30 years. Though the agency has touched the rules here and there, it hasn't formally updated them since 1991, the FCC said Wednesday in a new notice of proposed rulemaking. "Given the substantial growth of such programming in recent years, the updates proposed in this item are intended to conform our rules with statutory amendments, increase transparency, and account for modern campaign practices," the FCC said. The agency is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS