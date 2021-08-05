Biden Sets Goal Of 50% Electric Vehicles By 2030

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:15 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday is setting an ambitious new goal that 50% of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. be fully electric or hybrids, and his administration will also begin undoing Trump-era emissions standards rollbacks, the White House said. President Joe Biden, shown here on Aug. 3, set a new goal Thursday that 50% of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. be fully electric or hybrids by 2030. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The president's electric vehicles target and promise to strengthen greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards tie together his priorities of addressing climate change,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS