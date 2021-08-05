Monetary Remedies After High Court FTC Ruling

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The question of how monetary remedies affect market participants is particularly relevant now because the Federal Trade Commission can no longer use Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act as broadly as it had in the past. On April 22, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked that use, opining in AMG Capital Management LLC v. FTC that the commission's interpretation of its authority would have "allow[ed] a small statutory tail to wag a very large dog."[1] While the most immediate consequence of this decision is likely to be a temporary slowing of disgorgement or redress in settlement agreements, the more important...

