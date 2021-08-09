Buchalter Picks Up Reed Smith Benefits Partner In California

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Buchalter Law Firm has lured over a veteran lawyer from Reed Smith LLP, who previously spent five years as an attorney for the Golden State's public employee pension fund, to head its benefits and executive compensation team. Jenni Krengel spent more than three years at Reed Smith, which she joined from Steptoe & Johnson LLP after serving as assistant chief counsel and acting deputy general counsel at the California Public Employees' Retirement System, or CalPERS. "[Buchalter] has a strong bench of benefits lawyers, with a lot of breadth," Krengel told Law360. She said she was excited about leading and growing the...

