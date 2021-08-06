Lessors: Prepare For Federal Gov't Holdovers Amid Pandemic

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- As a side effect of the uncertainties in the commercial real estate market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal government agencies occupying commercial office space may well decide to remain in place despite expiration of their respective leases. As federal agencies struggle to deal with the implications of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant, in a host of contexts, remaining in their current premises can be a relatively easy decision compared to moving to a new facility under a new lease. Indeed, the current crisis comes on the heels of a widespread federal agency practice of using lease holdovers — where the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS