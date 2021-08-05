School Board Wants 11th Circ. Redo In Bathroom Policy Fight

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida school board has asked the Eleventh Circuit to consider for a third time its bathroom policy that a transgender former student claimed was unconstitutional, seeking a full court rehearing after a divided panel twice ruled in the former student's favor. The School Board of St. Johns County, Florida said in its en banc rehearing petition filed on Wednesday that Eleventh Circuit Judges Beverly B. Martin and Jill A. Pryor misconstrued the policy when deciding that it violated former student Drew Adams' equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That opinion in July elicited a scathing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS