FTC's Safe Harbor Reduction To Fuel Further COPPA Changes

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's first ever delisting of a safe harbor provider tasked with ensuring that companies are properly handling children's data is likely to be just the beginning of changes to how the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act is enforced and gives ammunition to a drive to scale back industry self-regulation. After warning Aristotle International Inc. earlier this year about concerns over its ability to sufficiently police those covered by the children's privacy law, the FTC announced Wednesday that it had taken the unprecedented step of removing the political data mining company from the list of seven self-regulatory organizations that the...

