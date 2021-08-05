Biotech Board Chair Ran $2.2M Penny Stock Fraud, Feds Say

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The former board chair of two microcap biotech companies was hit with criminal charges in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday for an alleged $2.2 million scheme to secretly sell millions of shares outside the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's watch. Canadian national Avtar Singh Dhillon, 60, was arrested in California on Wednesday. He faces charges for securities fraud, conspiracy and obstructing an SEC investigation tied to stock he purportedly obtained as board chair of penny stock companies OncoSec Medical Inc. and Arch Therapeutics Inc. Prosecutors said Dhillon and his unnamed attorney conspired to funnel more than 5 million shares of Arch and...

