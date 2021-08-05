Postmates To Pay $1M To Resolve Seattle Sick Pay Probe

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Postmates agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle allegations from Seattle's workplace enforcement agency that the food delivery network refused to give couriers paid sick time mandated by an ordinance designed to protect gig workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Seattle's Office of Labor Standards said Wednesday it had struck a settlement worth about $972,000 with Postmates, which was acquired by Uber in December. The agreement, reached without a lawsuit, includes about $950,000 in back pay, interest, liquidated damages and civil penalties to be split among 1,646 Postmates couriers, the agency said. The remaining $22,000 is the total fine Postmates will...

