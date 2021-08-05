Baker Donelson Keeps Growing, Adds Privacy Pro in Atlanta

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has added its second data privacy attorney in two months with the hire of a former in-house lawyer at management consulting firm the Boston Consulting Group, the firm announced Wednesday. Vivien Peaden, who will be based in Atlanta, specializes in advising clients on privacy and cybersecurity matters, including cross-border data privacy issues between the U.S. and the European Union, ethics in artificial intelligence, and navigating the differing privacy regulations of U.S. states. "Baker Donelson continues to build on the capabilities of our technology and privacy practices in order to meet the needs of our...

