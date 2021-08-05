NJ Judiciary Tries To Pause Judge's Disability Pension Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey judiciary has asked a state judge to slam the brakes on another state jurist's lawsuit alleging that court officials engineered the state Supreme Court's rejection of her disability pension application, saying the matter should be paused as the judiciary seeks appellate review of novel jurisdictional issues. The judiciary on Wednesday urged Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd to stay the case while it pursues a bid to appeal his recent ruling that he could hear Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's claims related to her application. Judge Hurd rejected the judiciary's argument that the Supreme Court had sole...

