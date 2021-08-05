Insurer Can't Dodge Yankees Affiliate's Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit from a New York Yankees Minor League Baseball affiliate seeking insurance coverage from CNA Financial Corp. for financial losses it says it suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Terrence Nealon in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas credited allegations from SWB Yankees LLC, which operates the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders franchise, that there had been actual cases of COVID-19 at its property and that the resulting contamination could be considered "direct physical loss or damage" sufficient to trigger insurance coverage under its policy. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, better reasoned...

