Illinois Cutlery Biz Sees COVID-19 Coverage Suit Cut Down

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sliced a knife-sharpening business's lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance Co. on Wednesday, finding the business's loss of use of its property during the pandemic did not amount to a direct physical loss that would trigger coverage. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness allowed Cozzini Bros. to amend its lawsuit, but as with most coronavirus coverage cases, he sided with the insurer's motion to dismiss the suit. While Judge Kness acknowledged the damage to Cozzini Bros.' business, he said the company did not show how its property was physically changed or damaged. "Predictably, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic...

