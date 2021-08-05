Hongkongers Can Stay In US As Gov't Decries China Abuses

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The White House announced Thursday that the U.S. will halt most deportations to Hong Kong for the next year and half, citing the "significant erosion" of human rights in response to China's encroachment into local governance within the special administrative region. Thursday's memorandum presented the government's latest response to the June 2020 imposition of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which has led to more than 10,000 arrests amid months of unrest, according to the White House. "The United States is committed to a foreign policy that unites...

