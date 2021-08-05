FCC Takes Further Steps To Root Out Illegal Robocalls

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission made two more moves on Thursday aimed at cracking down on illegal robocalls, voting unanimously on policies meant to keep legitimate Voice over Internet Protocol numbers out of robocallers' hands and to ensure that bad actors are stripped of their network calling credentials. In a notice of proposed rulemaking, the agency contemplated new rules that "would require VoIP providers applying for direct access to numbers to comply with anti-robocalling obligations," while in a separate vote inking final rules that set up a "fair and consistent process" for voice service providers to use if they believe they've been...

