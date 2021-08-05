Gunderson-Led Lender Tops $900M Value With Series D

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Octane said Thursday its valuation topped $900 million after a Series D funding round that the Gunderson Dettmer-steered lender will use to enhance its services for consumers looking to buy recreational vehicles online. Octane Lending Inc., which has offices in New York and Dallas, said that including the latest $52 million injection, it has raised over $192 million in equity to date. Octane offers prequalification technology, financing and deal closing for "major recreational purchases" such as motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, according to its website. It also has an "editorial content" business that includes media brands like Cycle World and UTV Driver, the...

