8th Circ. Backs 3M In Nixing Suit Over Warming Device

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday sided with 3M Co. and Arizant Healthcare Inc. in a suit alleging that a forced air warming device gave an Ohio woman an infection when it was used on her during surgery, saying that the district court was right in finding her claims couldn't go forward under Ohio law. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal with prejudice of Nancy Axline's suit against the companies, which was filed as part of multidistrict litigation in Minnesota over the Bair Hugger Forced Air Warming Device. Axline had filed the suit in Minnesota federal court because of a...

