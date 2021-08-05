Actavis Marketed Testosterone Drug Off-Label, Ill. Jury Told

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Actavis improperly marketed its testosterone replacement therapy drug Androderm and ignored safety warnings from federal regulators and studies indicating that use of such products could lead to increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events as it sought to make the drug its "cash cow," an Illinois federal jury heard Thursday. During opening statements in a jury trial in Chicago, counsel for Brad Martin — who used Androderm patches between October 2012 and May 2013 and claims the pharmaceutical giant is to blame for his ensuing heart attack — told jurors Actavis wanted to get the drug in as many hands as possible,...

