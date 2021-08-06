AstraZeneca Hit With $3.6M Countersuit Over Royalties

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 1:22 PM BST) -- U.S. drugmaker Tesaro has hit pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca with a $3.6 million counterclaim in a dispute in England over licensing for a blockbuster cancer drug, saying it has paid too much in royalty fees to the Anglo-Swedish company. Tesaro told the High Court in a counterclaim filed on Wednesday that it is entitled to claw back $3.5 million in royalties it mistakenly paid to the pharma giant. The dispute stems from a licensing spat over cancer drugs that use the active ingredient olaparib. AstraZeneca owns the rights to distribute the drug, and entered into a licensing agreement with Tesaro in 2012...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS