SEC Fines LaCroix Parent Co. For Undisclosed CEO Perks

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission slapped a $481,000 fine on the maker of sparkling water brand LaCroix for allegedly failing to disclose that its CEO was regularly using a company-owned aircraft to take personal domestic and foreign trips over a period of four years. In a cease-and-desist order issued Wednesday, the SEC stated that from 2016 to 2020, National Beverage Corp. didn't correctly evaluate and disclose the benefits the company's CEO was receiving in its annual proxy statements. The SEC did not identify the CEO, but National Beverage Corp.'s longtime chief executive is Nick Caporella. The order specifically noted his...

