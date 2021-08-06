Telemundo Again Beats Retaliation Claims In Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge again has tossed claims that Telemundo and its corporate parents retaliated against an advertising saleswoman for objecting to sexual discrimination on the job, finding for a second time that she did not establish a link between her complaints and various forms of mistreatment she allegedly experienced. Less than six months after tossing similar allegations from her initial suit, U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger on Thursday approved a defense bid to dismiss two retaliation counts from Matilde Santana's four-count amended complaint. Her sexual harassment counts remain in the case. Santana "has again failed to provide anything more...

