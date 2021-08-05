9th Circ. Affirms Block On Calif. Counties' Taxing Of BNSF

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a preliminary injunction Thursday against several California counties that prevents them from collecting taxes from BNSF Railway at higher rates than average, affirming the injunction was justified under the Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act. BNSF Railway is in a court battle with California counties over how it is taxed. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) The Ninth Circuit panel upheld district court decisions finding that binding circuit court precedent says a railroad is entitled to a preliminary injunction if it shows via evidence "reasonable cause to believe" a violation was committed under the federal Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform...

