Bartender's Disability Suit Not Cut Off By Tenn. COVID-19 Law

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee law that curbs claims stemming from COVID-19 doesn't block an asthmatic bartender's suit alleging she was forced to leave her job at a barbecue restaurant out of concern for her health, a Tennessee federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Wednesday rejected the Copper Cellar Corp.'s May motion to dismiss Diandra Heck's lawsuit under the Americans With Disabilities Act and state law. He said the restaurant interpreted the Tennessee COVID-19 Recovery Act too broadly when it argued that claim restrictions in the pandemic law barred the case. The act says individuals can't raise claims for pandemic-related loss,...

