5th Circ. Revives Oil Cos.' Bid To Move La. Suit To Fed. Court

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday gave tenuous new life to an effort by Exxon and Chevron to remove to federal court a suit alleging unlawful drilling along the Louisiana coast, after determining that they timely raised concerns that the alleged wrongdoing was on behalf of the government. A three-judge panel said that a 2018 expert report had clarified for the first time that some of the allegations levied against the companies by two parishes pertained to work done during World War II, when the companies said they were working in large part to help with the U.S. government's wartime effort and...

