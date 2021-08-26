How Social Movements Are Affecting Corporate Governance

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT) -- This article provides guidance on the recent trends in the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, arena, and the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements influencing corporate governance and the workplace. Last year, in the aftermath of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and many others, there has been increasing pressure on corporations to take tangible action to address racial injustice in the U.S. Numerous companies and organizations have responded to these pressures by publicly denouncing racism and discrimination, supporting Black-owned businesses and donating to causes devoted to combating racial injustice. For example, in June 2020, Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS