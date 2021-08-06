Insurer Escapes Lionbridge's Suit Over Kirkland, Akerman Tab

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Lionbridge Technologies LLC's insurer won't have to pay for Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Akerman LLP to defend the translation software company against a competitor's $300 million trade secrets suit, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris handed Valley Forge Insurance Co., a member of the CNA Insurance Group, a pretrial win after finding that the claims in the underlying suit were not covered by the liability policy. Even if they were, the judge said, the claims are carved out by exclusions. Lionbridge sought an estimated $7.3 million in damages from Valley Forge for not paying the legal...

