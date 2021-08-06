Woman Stripped Of US Citizenship For Money Laundering

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A woman who copped to a multimillion-dollar money laundering conspiracy lost her U.S. citizenship in Florida federal court Thursday, after a judge determined the woman participated in the scheme as her naturalization request was pending. Lisette Lopez had certified on her 2004 application and again during a naturalization ceremony in 2007 that she hadn't committed a crime for which she had not been arrested. But a 2006 registration for a Mercedes-Benz the U.S. government had connected to a Medicare fraud scheme showed Lopez had joined the conspiracy before she took the citizenship oath — disqualifying her from U.S. citizenship, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS