Cyber Insurer Corvus Buys Wingman Insurance

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Corvus has acquired fellow cybersecurity-focused carrier Wingman Insurance, a move that the insurer says will allow it to enter admitted markets and increase partnerships through digital platforms provided by Wingman. Corvus said Thursday that its acquisition of Wingman will give it access to Wingman's platform for cybersecurity and technology errors and omissions coverage. The move enables Corvus to expand into admitted markets in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., the carrier said in a statement. Corvus will continue to offer its own coverage. Details on the valuation and terms of the deal were not immediately available. Phil Edmundson, CEO of Corvus,...

