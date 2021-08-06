Seattle Urges Toss Of Sauk-Suiattle Tribe's Challenge To Dam

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Seattle has urged a Washington federal court to toss the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's suit seeking to block the operation of a dam to protect the tribe's fishing, saying the federal laws the tribe relies on have been repealed and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will handle fishing issues as it weighs relicensing the dam. The federally recognized Sauk-Suiattle tribe sued Seattle and its public utility division, Seattle City Light, in late July, claiming the Gorge Dam in the Skagit River northeast of the city unlawfully blocks fish from reaching tribal property under two 19th century federal laws establishing the territories...

