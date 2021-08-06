Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Utility Wants Out Of Suit Over Spiking Prices

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- MidAmerican Energy Services LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway entity, told a federal judge in Texas to bring an end to a proposed class action alleging that it wrongly passed on costs to utility customers after February's storm, saying the Public Utility Commission of Texas has exclusive jurisdiction over the claims.

In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, MidAmerican said J&M Plastics Inc.'s claims belong before the PUC, the regulatory entity that controls the state's grid operator — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT — because it's clearly a billing dispute, which is solely within the PUC's purview to resolve....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!