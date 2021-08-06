Texas Utility Wants Out Of Suit Over Spiking Prices

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- MidAmerican Energy Services LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway entity, told a federal judge in Texas to bring an end to a proposed class action alleging that it wrongly passed on costs to utility customers after February's storm, saying the Public Utility Commission of Texas has exclusive jurisdiction over the claims. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, MidAmerican said J&M Plastics Inc.'s claims belong before the PUC, the regulatory entity that controls the state's grid operator — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT — because it's clearly a billing dispute, which is solely within the PUC's purview to resolve....

