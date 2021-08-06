Green Card Decision Undone Over Outdated USCIS Regs

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to reopen an Indian executive's immigration case after the agency failed to reconcile its regulations with a statute allowing foreign workers to change jobs while awaiting green card decisions. According to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, plaintiff Pravin Khedkar, a former Deloitte Consulting LLP manager-turned-IBM Corp. employee was entitled to be notified when USCIS determined that the petition Deloitte filed on his behalf was deficient. "USCIS should have sent its request for evidence to Khedkar and permitted him to appeal," the judge found Thursday. "Perhaps it should have afforded party status...

