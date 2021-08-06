LA Cannabis Venture Says Buyer Went Delinquent On Deal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis venture that sold its operations nearly three years ago claims in California state court that the Canadian buyers never paid two years' worth of promised fees and still owe more than $400,000 on the deal. Brothers For Life LLC filed suit against 4Front Ventures Corp., formerly known as Cannex Capital Holdings Inc., for alleged breach of contract because according to the complaint, the payments due both last year and in 2019 remain overdue. The suit, filed Aug. 2, also names up to 100 individuals whose names Brothers For Life says it does not yet know but will...

