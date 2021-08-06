EQRx Worth $3.65B In Deal Led By Goodwin, White & Case

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- EQRx, a life science company focused on lowering drug costs for serious diseases, will go public at a $3.65 billion enterprise value by merging with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday, in a deal built by Goodwin Procter and White & Case. The agreement features Massachusetts-headquartered EQRx Inc. being combined with CM Life Sciences III Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital LLC and Corvex Management LP, according to a statement. The companies anticipate that the transaction will provide as much as $1.8 billion in cash proceeds to EQRx, which will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS