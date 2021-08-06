UK Grocer Valued At £6.7B In Sweetened Takeover Bid

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Morrisons and a buying consortium led by Fortress Investment Group on Friday unveiled an increased takeover valuing the British grocery store chain at about £6.7 billion ($9.3 billion), in a move meant to quash competing suitors. The revised deal will see shareholders of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC receive roughly 272 pence per share via a mixture of 270 pence in cash and a two pence special dividend, according to a statement. The buying consortium, called Oppidum Bidco Ltd., is an entity comprising SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Fortress Investment Group LLC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investment. The updated...

