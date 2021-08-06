$54M Green Energy Ponzi Schemer Gets 18-Year Prison Term

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man must serve 18 years in prison for his role in a $54 million "green energy" Ponzi scheme and must pay $37 million in restitution to investors, a Pennsylvania federal court ordered Friday. U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky sentenced Wayde McKelvy, 59, of Aurora, Colorado, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, and aiding and abetting fraud as one of three conspirators in the so-called Mantria Corp., which prosecutors described as one of the biggest green-energy frauds in history. "Wayde McKelvy didn't care about green energy. The only 'green' on his mind was money," said Michael J....

