NC Gov. Taps Brooks Pierce Partner As General Counsel

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has tapped a Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard LLP attorney to serve as his new general counsel. Cooper announced Thursday that Eric Fletcher will advise on legal affairs for the office of the governor and replace William McKinney, who recently returned to private practice. "Eric's background and extensive knowledge of North Carolina's legal landscape make him the right person to help my administration continue building a state that works for everyone," Cooper said in a statement. Fletcher most recently focused on law and public policy during his time at Brooks Pierce, according to the North...

